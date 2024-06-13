Breakthrough in non-surgical procedure restores heart health: Expert

A decade after undergoing bypass and valve replacement surgery, a patient found himself grappling with debilitating symptoms. Complaints of chest heaviness, breathlessness, and restless nights plagued his life.

Now, a non-surgical procedure restores heart health for many cardiology ailments.

Renowned interventional cardiologist Dr Ravinder Singh Rao at Rajasthan Hospital here is pioneering a life-saving intervention to rescue patients from critical conditions.

In an interaction with The Statesman, Dr Rao disclosed that the 70-year-old patient presented with symptoms indicative of heart failure, including persistent shortness of breath and recurrent hospitalisations. Upon examination, it was found that the mitral valve, which had been previously replaced during surgery, had deteriorated, exacerbating his condition. Considering the patient’s age and the inherent risks of re-do surgery, Dr Rao opted for a non-surgical approach.

The patient’s angiography revealed the daunting reality of three blocked bypass grafts, further complicating the situation. Undeterred, Dr Rao navigated the challenge by leveraging the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) technique. Through a minimally invasive procedure, a new artificial valve was meticulously implanted via the femoral vein, revitalising cardiac function.

Simultaneously, he performed complex angioplasty to restore blood flow through the blocked grafts, employing Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) guidance. The success of the intervention was palpable as the patient experienced immediate relief, with diminished lung pressure and improved breathing. Within months, normalcy returned as the patient reclaimed restful nights and regained physical activity.

Dr Rao emphasised the significance of non-surgical interventions, highlighting their efficacy in mitigating risks associated with traditional surgeries. Furthermore, he underscored the potential for swift recovery, enabling patients to resume their daily lives promptly.

With Dr Rao’s latest approach, patients find renewed hope and a pathway to restored heart health without the burden of invasive surgeries, marking this as a rare case where such successful intervention was achieved.