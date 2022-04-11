Body with injury marks found in Gurugram

The body of a young man with an injury mark on the head was found along the Dwarka expressway in Gurugram district on Monday, police said.

People alerted the authorities, who arrived on the scene, took possession of the body, and transported it to a mortuary for inspection.

The body of the deceased has yet to be identified.

The Gurugram police crime section and forensic experts are also investigating the incident, according to authorities.

The police are attempting to identify the deceased, they said, adding that a case has been filed at the Bajghera police station under sections 302 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

(with inputs from IANS)