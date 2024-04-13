BJP will win all 80 LS seats in UP: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that BJP is going to win all 80 seats of UP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition knows that it has lost, yet it is going to continue its streak.

Regarding the seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli, Maurya said that whether Didi or brother-in-law contest here, both will be defeated.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra had expressed his desire to contest elections from Amethi on behalf of Congress.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the era of appeasement. Ration is being given to 80 crore people of the country without any discrimination. Modi’s guarantee also means guarantee of guarantee.

Attacking SP President Akhilesh Yadav, Dy.CM said that he hates Sanatan. SP will be completely wiped out in UP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Everyone sees their future in BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP is going to win all the 80 seats of UP. Akhilesh Yadav’s PDA stands for Family Development Authority and has links with corruption and criminals.

He said that BJP alone will get more than 370 seats and the alliance will win more than 400 seats. We are preparing for the Lok Sabha elections from 2022 itself.

Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, 80 crore people of the country are getting ration. More than Rs 34 lakh crore has reached 52 crore accounts due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.