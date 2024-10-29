BJP will review surcharges, additional fees on electricity if voted to power: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed LG VK Saxena’s order to probe the 7 per cent pension surcharge collected through power discoms on electricity bills.

He said the party had raised concerns about the alleged scam involving pension surcharges and PPAC (Power Purchase Adjustment Cost) payments in electricity bills.

According to Sachdeva, the investigation approved by the LG reveals manipulation of over Rs 1,100 crore in the collection of pension surcharges.

The Delhi BJP has once again demanded that the state government and the DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) must review the electricity bills and other levies, claiming that the consumers are paying more in surcharges than the actual power charges.

Sachdeva expressed confidence that once the BJP comes to power in Delhi after the upcoming assembly elections, upon assuming office, the saffron party will promptly review and issue orders to roll back surcharges and additional fees in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has been raising concerns time and again, alleging that the AAP government has been deceiving people along with major power distribution companies in the name of surcharge.

During the month of July, Delhi BJP chief had also led a protest in this regard stating that the government was not doing justice to the consumers on this front.

Delhi BJP had earlier questioned as to why and how people were being charged in the name of load charges, adding that If someone uses 3- 4.5 kilowatts of electricity during an event at home, the power companies send bills for 5 kilowatts and then start billing the same amount from the next month.