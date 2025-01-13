BJP targets AAP govt over ‘non-tabling’ of CAG reports in Delhi Assembly

The BJP on Monday hit out at the AAP government, accusing it of not tabling multiple CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly, dubbing it as a “failure” in adhering to constitutional procedures.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters here, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi referred to the Delhi High Court’s observation, calling the reluctance of the AAP government to table the CAG report as “unfortunate”.

Advertisement

Trivedi said, “As per the information available in the media, the Delhi High Court has given an observation: ‘The “Delhi government is dragging its feet in placing the CAG report is unfortunate.'” It is even more clear now that the situation is unfortunate not just in terms of development works, the environment, and waterlogged roads but also in constitutional matters.”

Advertisement

Hitting out at the AAP government, the BJP spokesperson said self-proclaimed staunch honest people do not allow economic review of their government’s work through a constitutional system and do not even want to put it on the table of the House.

“There are around a dozen CAG reports that have not been placed in the Delhi Assembly by the Delhi government. ..On 11 January 2025, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretary said, ‘There is no use in tabling the reports’,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

“Our 7 MLAs had written to the Legislative Assembly Speaker asking why CAG reports are not being tabled in the Assembly. Their (AAP) anarchist character is now pervading in the constitutional institution and constitutional procedures, which are very much required for the proper functioning of a government,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court criticised the Delhi Government for its delay in addressing the CAG reports, stating, “The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides.”

The court emphasised, “You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House.”

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta questioned the Delhi Government’s handling of the CAG reports.

“The timeline is clear; you’ve dragged your feet to prevent the session from happening,” the court further remarked. “The delay in sending the reports to the LG and your handling of the matter raises doubts about your bona fides.”