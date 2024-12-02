BJP solicits suggestions for its manifesto for assembly polls from Delhiites

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the BJP has sought suggestions from the residents of the city to be included in its ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto). The suggestions can be made through phone and email.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, the convenor of the manifesto committee Ramveer Bidhuri, said now that an initial draft of the manifesto has been prepared, the committee would organise meetings with various sections of society, especially the youth, women, elderly, business and industrial organisations, religious and social institutions, and journalists.

The saffron party, he added, has decided to improve all social schemes, electricity-water subsidies, and transport discounts in the city and to deliver them to new sections of the public.

The tagline for collecting public suggestions for the party’s Sankalp Patra is “Meri Delhi Mera Sankalp BJP” through a mobile number and an email ID issued for commoners.

Additionally, BJP’s video van and district campaign will start on December 7, 2024, and meetings with various sections of society will begin on December 5. Two video vans will be sent to each containing suggestion boxes for the manifesto, he added.

Moreover, the party has formed a team of committee members for each constituency who would go to different sections of society and collect suggestions through these video vans. They include former MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, who is handling the Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who will handle the New Delhi constituency, former State President Satish Upadhyay, who will handle the East Delhi constituency, MLA Ajay Mahawar, who will handle the North East Delhi constituency, senior leader Kailash Gehlot and youth wing in-charge Abhishek Tandon will handle South Delhi constituency, former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, state spokesperson Rajkumar Phulwaria, former state president Vijay Goel and women’s wing leader Neetu Dabbas will collect suggestions through video vans and meetings in North West Delhi constituency.