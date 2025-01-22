BJP resorting to hooliganism fearing defeat in Delhi polls, alleges Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP of unleashing violence across Delhi under police protection to intimidate AAP supporters and disrupt elections.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP is staring at a historic defeat and alleged that it has abandoned peaceful campaigning in favour of hooliganism, citing disruptions in Kalkaji and other constituencies.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Atishi has written to the Election Officer, noting that BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his relatives are allegedly engaging in hooliganism and are threatening AAP workers in Kalkaji, while she demanded their immediate arrest.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, in a joint press conference at the party headquarters, Kejriwal, flanked by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, stated, “This is extremely, extremely concerning. The way the BJP is resorting to ‘goondagardi’ and violence is deeply troubling. What Atishi has said is not limited to her constituency alone.”

Kejriwal alleged that police have been withdrawn from maintaining law and order, and instead, they have been placed to assist the saffron party’s poll campaign.

He claimed that “Delhi has never witnessed such violence before. Delhi is a peaceful state. It is a city of cultured, educated people. I want to ask, will Delhi tolerate this? Delhi will not tolerate this.”

He also accused the BJP of trying to disrupt three or four of his public meetings.

The AAP chief also alleged that he fears voters may be stopped from casting their votes on the election day.