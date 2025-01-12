BJP relying on lies to advance its agenda: Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of relying on lies to advance its agenda ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Singh said, “The BJP is the master of lies and rumours. The party has nothing to show for its years of work for Delhi. So, it is now relying on lies to move forward.”

A video shared by Delhi BJP’s official X handle portraying broken roads in Faridabad and Haryana as that of Delhi’s to defame the AAP government and former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he alleged.

He demanded that the Election Commission (EC) should take cognizance of this matter and take strict action against the saffron party.

Singh also stated that on Saturday, he had exposed a “major scam by the BJP, where fake votes were being registered at the addresses of BJP workers, involving Central ministers, MPs, and even former MPs”.

Meanwhile, the AAP said its legal cell filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner regarding the “fake” video being circulated by the BJP.