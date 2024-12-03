BJP protest near Kejrwial’s house over Quran issue

Delhi BJP’s Minority Morcha on Tuesday staged a protest near Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding party MLA Naresh Yadav’s expulsion over the matter related to disrespect towards holy Quran.

Leading the protest, state unit chief of the saffron party Virendra Sachdeva said that people of every religion practice their own worship and all religions are respected here, and alleged that AAP MLA insulted the Holy Quran for which the court has also sentenced him. He hit out at the I.N.D.I.A bloc, alleging that not a single leader from the alliance is speaking on this issue, while also slamming Kejriwal for remaining silent on the matter.

He said, “AAP MLA Naresh Yadav insulted Quran Sharif and a Punjab court pronounced punishment for him. But Kejriwal is not saying a word. The entire INDI alliance leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray are not saying anything, he charged.The BJP leader questioned as to why the AAP chief has not suspended Yadav till date.

Leader of the opposition in Delhi legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta, speaking at the protest ,alleged that party MLA had insulted the Quran at the behest of Kejriwal, and blamed the BJP for inciting riot like situation as part of an alleged conspiracy. He added that a court in Punjab has also sentenced an AAP MLA in the matter, however no leader from AAP, or the INDI alliance said a word.

BJP leader and former Delhi minister Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely who was also present at the protest said it was shameful that a party which is both Punjab and Delhi, has a prominent MLA involved in such a controversy, while the party chief keeps silent on the matter.

He also questioned why the INDIA bloc leaders were silent on the matter.