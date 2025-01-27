BJP poisoning Yamuna to blame AAP in case of catastrophe in Delhi, alleges Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, on Monday, accused the BJP government in Haryana of releasing toxic water through River Yamuna that could have caused a catastrophy in Delhi leading to even deaths.

The AAP’s national convenor alleged that the BJP is indulging in such sinister act to blame the AAP government in case of any harm to people or deaths in the national capital. He lamented that the saffron party has stooped to such dirty politics never seen before in the country.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister expressed gratitude to the engineers of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) who, he claimed, did not let the toxic water coming from Haryana mix with the water supplied to Delhi. Otherwise, things could have been worse, he contended. “They (the DJB engineers, prevented water from entering Delhi on the border, else it could have led to a genocide. If the toxins had merged with the river water, even the water treatment plants could not have treated it,” he added.

Kejriwal said such practices have been seen in the worst of conflicts between nations during conflicts and wars. “I want to tell the people of Delhi as long as Kejriwal is there, he won’t let any harm come the way of the people of Delhi.”

The AAP chief urged the saffron party to not stoop so low as the water is getting so polluted that the city’s treatment plants are unable to process it.

However, responding to Kejriwal’s allegation, Haryana CM Nayab Saini, said the AAP chief has a habit of leveling false allegations against people before running away.

Speaking to the press, he said he had told the Delhi government to send their chief secretary so that he, along with his counterpart in Haryana, could inspect the river in Sonipat from where the river enters Delhi.

The Haryana CM said there was nothing extraordinary in it as the water could be inspected from the place where the river enters Delhi.