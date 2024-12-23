BJP MLAs file fresh petition in HC over AAP govt not tabling CAG reports in Assembly: Delhi LoP

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta on Monday accused the AAP government of deliberately suppressing 14 Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) reports regarding its works, despite assuring the High Court on December 16 that it will forward them to the Speaker within two or three days.

The BJP leader alleged that the Delhi government has not sent the reports to the Speaker even after a week’s time, from when they had assured to submit them, nor has it issued a notification for a special Assembly session for tabling the reports.

In this regard, Gupta, along with other BJP MLAs, has once again approached the High Court, filing a fresh petition requesting directions for the Delhi government to immediately send the 14 CAG reports to the Speaker and convene a special Assembly session to table them.

Addressing the media on Monday after filing the petition, Gupta alleged that the AAP government is repeatedly avoiding to put these reports forward in the Assembly, in a bid to hide its alleged corruption and malpractices.

The BJP leader has urged the High Court to direct the government in this regard, claiming that the way the CAG reports have been suppressed, and not tabled in the Assembly, is something that raises suspicions about the government.

He further alleged that by not presenting the CAG reports, the AAP government has openly violated democratic traditions and Constitutional norms.

The BJP leader mentioned that the opposition had already raised this matter with the President, while also putting it up multiple times during Assembly sessions, and had lodged complaints with the Speaker and the Chief Secretary.

Gupta further alleged that seven years’ worth of CAG reports, from 2017-18 to 2021-22, have been pending with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who also holds the Finance Ministry portfolio, and these have not been presented in the Assembly.

He stated that on October 17, this year, Chief Accounting Office (CAO) of the Delhi government had written to CM Atishi, informing her that under Article 151 of the Constitution, Section 411 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and Regulation 210 of the Audit and Accounts Regulations, 2007, the Delhi government is Constitutionally obliged to table the CAG audit reports in the Assembly.

Expressing regret, Gupta said that despite all this, the government, yet again failed to bring the reports forward to date.