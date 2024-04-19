Street plays, puppet shows, flash mobs to be part of Delhi BJP’s LS campaign

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said here on Friday that the party unit would use various mediums, including nukkad natak (street play), to woo the voters during the Lok Sabha elections by highlighting the work of the BJP Government at the Centre.

“From nukkad natak to flash mob, the Delhi BJP will use various mediums to reach out to the public with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of development,” he said.

Sachdeva vowed to expose the alleged misrule and corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal Government in Delhi. “We will be using street plays, puppet shows, magic shows, poetry recitals, music bands, and flash mobs to take the schemes and achievements of the Narendra Modi Government to the public on the one hand and will expose the corruption and misrule of the Arvind Kejriwal Government on the other.”

In this context, he informed about a grand event to be organised through the Mandir Prakoshth on April 21 at the IGI Stadium. He said renowned devotional singer Hansraj Raghuvanshi would convey the message of a developed India through his performance.

Voting in the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25 May.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all seven parliamentary seats.