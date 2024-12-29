BJP may delete my wife’s vote as I flagged its action: Sanjay Singh in Parliament

Raising the issue of deletion of votes in Parliament, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Sunday, apprehended that the name of his wife, Anita Singh, could be deleted at the behest of BJP as she is a ‘Purvanchali’.

“In Parliament, I previously raised concerns about the BJP’s actions in removing the names of our Purvanchali brothers from Delhi’s voter list. They are systematically disenfranchising people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, including those who have lived in Delhi for decades. This amounts to an electoral scam, designed to dishonestly manipulate election outcomes,” he lamented.

Advertisement

The AAP MP pointed out that the saffron party’s first move was to file an application to remove Anita Singh’s name from the voter list in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where Arvind Kejriwal is the incumbent MLA and party’s nominee for the upcoming assembly polls.

Advertisement

Sharing the details of his wife’s voter ID, he said these people (the BJP) are planning a major electoral scam in Delhi. “We have already lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). I have raised this matter in Parliament, and along with Arvind Kejriwal, we have approached the Election Commission. Despite this, the BJP continues its efforts to delete votes and remains determined to carry out its agenda.”