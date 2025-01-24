BJP lost all 14 seats where he campaigned last time: AAP takes dig at Adityanath

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath challenged former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to bathe in the Yamuna river along with his ministers, the Aam Aadmi Party has reacted strongly, suggesting the UP CM should take a dip in the Yamuna at Mathura side or go upstream to Panipat and Sonipat side in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Taking a jibe at the UP CM, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also said that the BJP lost all the 14 seats where Yogi Adityanath held rallies last time.

“Yogi Adityanath should take a dip in the River Yamuna at Mathura side or go upstream to Panipat and Sonipat side and tell that why Supreme Court recently said that UP government has made Yamuna worse than hell and imposed a fine of Rs 60 crores,” she said.

She also questioned the UP CM over the pollution in River Ganga despite spending Rs 40,000 crores on Namami Gange project.

“He should tell the people that even after spending Rs 40,000 crores on the Namami Gange project, why Allahabad High Court said that Namami Gange project has been made a mere money-distributing machine and the River Ganga has become more polluted.

“When the last time Yogi Adityanath came (to Delhi), he made many false allegations. Rallies were held at 14 places and BJP was badly defeated in all 14 places…,” she said.

Her remarks came a day after Adityanath slammed the AAP chief over several issues, including the pollution in Yamuna river.

Addressing a poll rally in the national capital’s Kirari area on Thursday, Yogi said, “I, along with all my ministers, took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where Maha Kumbh is on. I want to ask Kejriwal whether he can bathe in the Yamuna in Delhi along with his ministers. He should answer if he has any moral courage,” he said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held on February 5 and the results are likely to be announced on February 8.