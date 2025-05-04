BJP leaders on the ground addressing water-logging, while Delhi Cong chief issues statements: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Sunday said that the Congress has lost political relevance in Delhi, and alleged that despite having no organizational or administrative responsibilities, the party’s state unit chief, Devender Yadav, continues to make statements to stay in the news.

Responding to Yadav’s remarks on the BJP government’s desilting efforts, Kapoor said that the rain that occurred around midnight on May 1 and 2 was not ordinary, but an unseasonal, record-breaking downpour accompanied by a storm, which caused water-logging in many areas of Delhi.

He noted that during the regimes of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, such situations were typically left to officials. However, this time, under the BJP government, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma was out on the streets by 5:30 am, inspecting and working on drainage issues.

Similarly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on the ground from 8 a.m., and most BJP MLAs and councillors were seen at various locations from early morning, ensuring proper drainage.

Kapoor further said that the people of Delhi want the state Congress chief to answer whether, during the tenure of the Congress or AAP governments, any minister or chief minister ever stepped out onto the streets early in the morning during rainfall.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson added that the Rekha Gupta government will ensure the cleaning of drains and trunk sewers well before the onset of the monsoon.