BJP leaders, Chaudhary Vijay Pal and Mohit Chaudhary, join AAP

With the polling for the assembly elections in Delhi barely two weeks away, two BJP leaders, Chaudhary Vijay from Jangpura Pal and Mohit Chaudhary, left the saffron party and joined AAP along with their respective teams on Thursday.

Welcoming the incumbents to the party fold, Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “Today is a very joyous day for the party as a large team from the BJP, inspired by the policies of our party and Arvind Kejriwal’s commitment to public welfare, has joined us.”

Advertisement

Vijay Pal, a former councilor, has served as City-SP Zone chairman twice while Chaudhary is a young face and vice-president of BJP’s Mandal from the Jangpura constituency.

Advertisement

Notably, the AAP has fielded former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in a triangular contest with Congress’ Farhad Suri, and BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, has been the MLA from here thrice.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Vijay Pal said, “I am highly impressed by Manish Sisodia’s working style, it is due to his influence that I have joined the Aam Aadmi Party today. I pledge to work with complete sincerity for the party.”

“We started working for the BJP in Sarai Kale Khan Village in 1982. But on February 8, when the votes from Sarai Kale Khan are counted, everyone will be shocked at how the BJP got completely wiped out from there,” he added.