BJP leaders celebrate Chhath Puja across Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday participated in Chhath celebrations, visiting several ghats across the national capital.

According to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, BJP leaders and party workers reached nearly all Chhath Ghats in Delhi to extend their greetings to Chhath Vrati mothers and sisters.

Sachdeva attended Puja at ghats in Mangolpuri, Bhalswa, Krishna Nagar, and Mayur Vihar. He remarked that the BJP government had initiated the construction of Chhath Ghats along the Yamuna bank in 1994 to honor Purvanchali traditions.

However, he criticized the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for allegedly neglecting these traditions and compelling devotees to use artificial ghats in recent years.

“It is unfortunate that this year, the Kejriwal government did not provide enough artificial ghats or adequate facilities on existing ghats,” Sachdeva added.

MP Manoj Tiwari hosted a major Chhath Puja ceremony at his residence and visited over 15 ghats across various parts of Delhi, including North-East Delhi, where he extended greetings to the Vratis with music.

Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra also visited eight Puja Ghats, including Seemapuri, ITO, Hathi Ghat, and Sarai Kale Khan, where he extended his best wishes to Chhath devotees.

Malhotra noted that Chhath is a communal festival that unites people in worshipping nature, transcending any social or economic differences.