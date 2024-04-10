BJP hell-bent on finishing AAP; Kejriwal denied basic rights in jail: Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said the BJP was hell-bent on finishing the AAP and claimed basic rights were being denied to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lodged in Tihar jail here.

He also alleged that the central dispensation was snatching away the right of the chief minister to meet his family and legal counsels in the prison.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said “Our ministers will be put in jail. Punjab’s CM and ministers will be put in jail and then they will ask for his resignation. They will put M K Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Pinarayi Vijayan, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav in jail…,”

Advertisement

He said the Centre is also probing the messages sent by Kejriwal through his counsels to the party MLAs. He said Kejriwal was being threatened that his meeting with his family and advocates could be curtailed.

He said all this is being done to punish Kejriwal for providing good education, health services, electricity, water and other free services to the people of the city.

“The Centre wants to break Kejriwal and make him bow down in front of them,” Singh said, adding that the party chief will not break down and the people of Delhi and the entire nation will give a befitting reply with their votes for sending him behind the bars.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Kejriwal was also not being treated normally in the jail, and alleged that dictatorial rules were being forced upon him inside the prisons.

“… those rights that even a dangerous criminal has inside the prison are being taken away from him (Kejriwal),” he said.

“Two days ago, Kejriwal met his advocate and during the meeting, he conveyed a message for his MLAs through his counsel. Following this message, an inquiry was initiated on the Delhi CM, and he was threatened that his meeting with family and advocates could be denied,” Singh claimed.