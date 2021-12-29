BJP govt must to save Punjab from further destruction : Sirsa

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sikh leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday said the formation of the BJP government in the state is a must to save Punjab from further destruction.

In a statement today, Sirsa said had BJP taken over reigns of state, the situation would have been much better. He said that Punjab today is facing debt of over Rs Four lakh crore.

He said apart from this state is facing issues like drug addiction and gangster culture. Resolving all these issues is a must to take Punjab to the next level of progress from this stage of stagnation, the BJP leader said.

Sirsa said BJP understands what is important of Punjab as a state and of its people in the country and thus it is the only party to take this state forward and ensure getting rid of all the problems it was facing.

He said claims of causing dents in other parties are totally wrong and those who think of the welfare of Punjab and its people are joining BJP.

The BJP leader said today leaders of various parties are resorting to cheap politics and one is resorting to Police bashing whereas other is dancing on state go to appease people. He said that Punjab needs serious leadership which understands its problems, its geographical issues and works on resolving these issues.

Sirsa said the country needs a BJP government. He said that this state was neglected by rulers of time. He said that BJP today is thinking that its decision to let other alliance partners have resulted in huge losses for Punjab.

He said Punjab cannot be compared with other states including Himachal Pradesh, Orissa or any other state. He said Punjab has great relevance in the country as well as in the whole world.

Sirsa said BJP thinks that it is high time to correct mishandling of state and to tell the people of state how much BJP is. He said that BJP will have its own CM in the state after the coming elections and it will work for welfare of people and the prosperity of the state.