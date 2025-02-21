BJP govt in Delhi terminates all co-terminus appointments

A day after taking charge, the newly-formed BJP government in Delhi terminated all co-terminus appointments in the offices of the former chief minister and Cabinet ministers on Friday.

An official communication from the Delhi government read: “All the officers, officials, and staff from various departments, organisations, corporations, boards, hospitals, etc. ‘deployed in

diverted capacity’ in the offices of CM and ministers shall be deemed to have been relieved from duties with immediate effect and shall report to their respective departments, boards, autonomous bodies, corporations, hospitals, etc. with immediate effect.”

Advertisement

Further clarifying the move, it added: “The offices of CM and Ministers will submit fresh proposals to GAD. However, regular staff of DANICS, DSS and Steno cadre will continue to work in their

respective offices under the newly sworn-in Chief Minister, Ministers till further orders.”

Advertisement

“Accordingly, the deployment and appointment of officers has to take place afresh after taking of oath and assumption of office by the new Hon’ble Chief Minister/Cabinet Ministers,” the order read.