BJP govt cancels Delhi Assembly session to hide its non-performance: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday alleged that the two-day assembly session was called off by the BJP government to hide its non-performance of the last three months.

The session was earlier scheduled for May 13-14 to reportedly discuss the private school fee hike.

Yadav claimed that the ‘triple engine’ government after making tall promises from the last three months is now trying to run away from reality and to cover up its failures.

“Cancellation of the two-day Assembly session clearly shows that the Rekha Gupta led government has no clear cut formulae to tackle the rising air pollution, water shortage, water logging and other civic woes,” he said.

Furthermore, the former legislator from Badli claimed that people would have sought an answer from the government on such issues but their report card is blank, so the session was cancelled.

Echoing the woes, Yadav claimed that for the last three months, the BJP government only focused on hiking prices of cooking gas and milk.

He demanded that the BJP government should not offer any excuses as the party is in power from municipal level to Centre and must work for development of the city.