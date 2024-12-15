BJP councillor Kusum Lata, along with her husband Pehalwan, joins AAP

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, BJP councillor Kusum Lata, representing Mubarakpur ward in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, along with her husband Ramesh Pehalwan, joined the AAP on Sunday.

Soon after he joined the party, Pehalwan was named the AAP nominee from the Kasturba Nagar assembly segment.

Notably, he had left the AAP and joined the saffron party seven years ago. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the husband-wife duo into the party fold by granting them membership. Kusum Lata responded to the gesture by expressing her gratitude to the AAP, saying, “I feel fortunate to join the AAP today.” Her husband said, “It feels like a homecoming for me. I believe I have returned to the right place.” He called Arvind Kejriwal the heartbeat of Delhi.

Earlier, Padma Shri awardee and social activist Jitendra Singh Shunty joined the AAP close on the heels of civil services coach and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha embracing the Kejriwal party. After joining the AAP, Ojha said he aligned with the party’s ideology, which focuses on the future of children, and identified educational development as his greatest ambition.