TMC red flags BJP MLA’s call to stock weapons

A shocking video has come to fore today where BJP MLA Dibakar Gharami can be seen instigating people to keep weapons at home and spark violence on the ground. Showing scant regard towards law and order along with provoking administration, Gharami stood outside a police station while making the objectionable comments.

“People need to start stocking weapons in their homes and use when necessary,” he said, openly promoting vigilantism and undermining the law enforcement system.

Coming at a time when Bengal has witnessed a series of politically motivated disturbances, the statements expose the BJP’s role in maintaining provocative rhetoric and instigation.

Trinamul Congress has strongly condemned the MLA’s remarks, labelling them a call to lawlessness. The party posted on X, stating: “From Goli Maaro to Stock Weapons, @BJP4India’s script is soaked in hate. Dibakar Gharami didn’t misspeak, he revealed the plan: incite violence, destabilise Bengal. We will not let Bengal burn to serve Delhi’s political greed!”

This explosive remark has ripped the mask off the BJP’s so-called law-and-order narrative and confirmed what TMC chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee has long warned about—the BJP’s only objective is to stoke violence and create social unrest, said another TMC leader.

Rajya Sabha MP from TMC Ritabrata Banerjee wrote in his X-handle: @BJP4India isn’t contesting elections anymore, they’re waging CIVIL WAR. Their Sonamukhi MLA openly calls for households to arm themselves. What next? Private militias? Dibakar Gharami is not a loose cannon. He’s firing BJP’s central agenda.”

Meanwhile, state minister Dr Shashi Panja wrote on X: “An elected @BJP4Bengal MLA tells people to stash weapons at home. They want gang warfare. When you can’t win hearts, you reach for hatchets. That’s @BJP4India ’s mantra.”