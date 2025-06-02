BJP clinches majority in MCD Ward Committee polls, secures leadership in 8 of 12 zones

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a major victory in the elections for ward committee Chairman and Deputy Chairman positions in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday, securing leadership roles in 8 out of 12 zones.

In the SP Zone, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Vikas was elected unopposed as Chairman, with Pooja as Deputy Chairman and Rafia Mahir as a Standing Committee member.

Advertisement

Similarly, in the Karol Bagh Zone, AAP’s Puneet Rai and Kavita Chauhan were elected unopposed as Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

Advertisement

In the Keshav Puram Zone, BJP’s Vikesh Sethi and Ajay Ravi Hans also secured unopposed victories.

In the Najafgarh Zone, BJP’s Savita won the Chairman post by securing 15 out of 20 votes, while Devendra was elected Deputy Chairman.

In the Shahdara South Zone, BJP’s Ramkishore Sharma was elected Chairman, while Raju Sachdeva won the Deputy Chairman post. Both received 18 out of 23 votes.

In the Shahdara North Zone, BJP candidates Puneet Sharma and Mukesh Kumar Bansal were elected Chairman and Deputy Chairman, respectively, with 20 out of 32 votes.

In the South Zone, BJP’s Umed Singh won the Chairman post with 10 votes. Anita was elected Deputy Chairman, and Jagmohan Mehlawat was chosen as Standing Committee member—both from the BJP. The party secured a hard-fought victory in this zone.

In the Narela Zone, BJP’s Babita and Janata Devi received 13 out of 19 votes. In the Civil Lines Zone, BJP’s Gulab Singh and Suman Kumari secured 11 out of 18 votes.

In the Central Zone, BJP’s Yogita Singh was elected unopposed as Chairman after AAP candidate Sarika withdrew her nomination. BJP’s Manju Devi was also elected unopposed as Deputy Chairman.