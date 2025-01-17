BJP candidate Upadhyay shares roadmap for development of Malviya Nagar

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, BJP nominee from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay shared a roadmap for the development of the constituency to be implemented if his party is elected to power.

In the upcoming polls, Upadhyay is pitted against AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who is seeking re-election from the constituency for the fourth straight term as an MLA, and Congress’ Jitendra Kumar Kochar.

Highlighting the current state of Malviya Nagar during an interaction with the media, Upadhyay alleged that the AAP has failed to fulfill its promises to the public. Basic issues such as water supply and maintenance of sewer lines remain unresolved. The dream of transforming Delhi into Paris or London remains unfulfilled with people struggling for basic amenities.

He pointed out that the infrastructure in the constituency is in a state of neglect with broken roads and waterlogging, a common place during monsoon.

Pointing to inadequate health services, he highlighted lack of doctors and medicines in Mohalla Clinics even as the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme are not reaching the people.

The BJP nominee claimed that if the saffron party is voted to power, he would take initiatives such as single-window solution for the problems of the public, rectification of erroneous bills, clearance of heaps of garbage with a focus on waste management techniques and regular meeting with RWA members to find solution to their problems.