Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday called for another protest against the alleged remarks of the ruling party leaders on cow slaughter.

“This protest is against the deplorable comments of YSRCP leaders who said what is the objection if we slaughter and eat cows,” alleged Veerraju.

He called for a two-hour protest by the BJP leaders and cadres in front of all collector, RDO and MRO offices across the state.

The BJP leader claimed that ‘whatever plots the YSRCP hatches to hurt Hindu sentiments, it will hit them back’.

“We will succeed in exposing their (YSRCP) true character,” Veerraju claimed.

BJP is taking up multiple initiatives claiming ‘Hinduism is in danger’.

On Tuesday, Veerraju undertook the ‘Chalo Proddaturu’ agitation programme to protest against the alleged plan to install the statue of Tipu Sultan in Proddaturu town of YSR Kadapa district.

Though Kadapa Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan said no BJP leader was arrested during this protest, Veerraju claimed that the BJP leaders and cadres were illegally arrested.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary and AP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar lashed out at the ruling party for blocking the BJP leaders’ programme.

“If Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government thinks it can suppress voices raised against its appeasement politics, it is scripting its downfall! Better remember, they are dealing with the BJP and not with TDP as per their 40:60 contracts,” Deodhar claimed.

Similarly, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao claimed that the police behaved highhandedly with Veerraju.

“BJP cadres protesting against the appeasement politics of YSRCP government in AP is part of a statewide yatra,” he added.