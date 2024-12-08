BJP brought and settled Rohingyas in Delhi, allege AAP leaders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of indulging in divisive politics and misleading the public over the issue of Rohingya settlements in the national capital.

Senior AAP leaders, including former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi CM Atishi, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, on Sunday claimed that a 2022 tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Puri better explains who sheltered the Rohingyas.

Reacting to the Union Minister’s past tweet, Sisodia in a post on X stated, “Hardeep Puri’s tweet is proof that the BJP itself hatched the conspiracy to bring and settle Rohingyas in Delhi. They settled them here by giving them EWS flats, security, and all facilities.”

Sisodia alleged that the saffron party spreads hatred openly while settling Rohingyas, describing it as the BJP’s deceitful politics.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “BJP people were in such a hurry to make false allegations against Arvind Kejriwal that they forgot who brought the Rohingyas to Delhi, who settled them there, and where. But the special thing about the truth is that it always comes out.”

AAP’s national chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar posted on X, “This tweet by Hardeep Puri clearly states that BJP not only helped Rohingyas cross the border but also settled them at various places in Delhi.”

The AAP claimed that Union Minister Puri stated in a tweet on August 17, 2022, that India has always welcomed those seeking refuge in the country. He announced a significant decision to relocate all Rohingya refugees to EWS flats in Delhi’s Bakkarwala area, where they would be provided with basic amenities, UNHCR IDs, and round-the-clock security from the Delhi Police.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders recently accused the AAP government of providing shelter to illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas, leading to a rise in crime.