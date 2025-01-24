BJP alleges property deals during COVID pandemic under Kejriwal’s direction

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday accused former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic for personal profit.

This allegation comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to find opportunities for service during the crisis, which was a challenging phase for the nation.

Addressing a press conference, Sachdeva stated that while Kejriwal often comments on global issues, he has yet to explain how his income allegedly increased 40-fold during the pandemic.

The BJP leader also criticized senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, alleging that he has failed to clarify how a couple of industrialists from Punjab reportedly lent him Rs 1.5 crore.

Sachdeva claimed that Kejriwal has evaded questions regarding the construction of the controversial ‘Sheeshmahal’ during the COVID period, the liquor policy scandal, and now a new property transaction scandal involving his associate Gopal Mohan.

According to Sachdeva, Mohan is a close aide of Kejriwal who assists in managing his New Delhi constituency.

The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that during the pandemic (2020–21), Kejriwal not only increased his own earnings but also facilitated financial gains for his close associates.

To avoid scrutiny of his own finances, Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal leveraged his aide’s resources.

Sachdeva accused Mohan of purchasing a flat in RK Puram during the peak of the COVID crisis, raising questions about how Mohan acquired the wealth to afford such a property during an economic downturn.

The BJP leader claimed that the flat was purchased at a reduced cost and that authorities, under Kejriwal’s influence, expedited approvals for additional construction on the property overnight.

The Delhi BJP president demanded that Kejriwal provide a complete explanation for how someone from a modest background could afford such expensive property.

He also alleged that the transaction occurred with Kejriwal’s collusion and called for a detailed inquiry into the source of the funds.