BJP accuses AAP of ignoring local issues behind surge in pollution

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Friday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to address local issues responsible for the surge in pollution levels in the national capital.

BJP leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh referred to a report on factors contributing to pollution in Delhi, citing dust from broken roads and garbage heaps in the city as primary causes of the worsening air quality, which highlights the failure of the AAP government.

Criticising the AAP, Singh claimed that the party rose to power by promising to clean the Yamuna River; however, despite good rainfall this year, toxic froth can be seen floating on it, highlighting AAP’s failure to address pollution.

“Every year, around the time of the holy festival of Chhath Puja, the AAP makes claims of cleaning the Yamuna, but the white foam floating in the river exposes its false promises,” Singh said.

Echoing his criticism of the ruling government, the BJP leader added that the AAP does not work on its own and focuses entirely on falsely claiming credit for others’ achievements.