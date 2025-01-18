BJP, AAP turning violent against each other is shameful:Yadav

In the wake of alleged attack by AAP, BJP leaders on each other during the assembly poll campaigning, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday said that the politics of both parties in the city is going through its most horrific phase as they have become thirsty for each other’s blood in their hunger for power.

He said that one party is accused of attacking the workers of the other party while the other party is accused of pelting stones. “For the last 10 years both the political parties were trying to solve the problems of the people of Delhi by abusing each other but now both the parties are so hungry for power that they have stained the entire politics with blood,” he charged.

The Congress leader claimed that this is a planned conspiracy against the people of Delhi so that the attention of the people can be diverted from the basic issues such as inflation, unemployment, air pollution, cleaning of Yamuna, heaps of garbage.

Moreover, the false electoral promises are being constantly exposed; hence these people do not want the basic issues to be discussed. That is, whatever these two parties have been doing for the last 10 years, they have now taken it to the extreme with their disgusting politics, Yadav alleged.