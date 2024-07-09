Bill payments: BSES issues advisory asking Delhi consumers to be aware of fraudulent calls

Delhi’s power distribution company, BSES, has issued an advisory asking consumers to be aware of fraudulent calls and messages they may receive regarding bill payments.

The BSES in its advisory, the power distribution company made it clear that they never send messages to consumers nor do they ask for bank account details or any sort of OTP (one-time password).

There have been several instances where consumers were sent messages from unknown sources apprising them of electricity bills and intimating that their electricity connections could be disconnected if the bills were not paid.

To avoid getting scammed, BSES asks consumers not to download unknown or suspicious Apps on someone’s instructions over the phone, mail, or messages. Never follow step-by-step instructions on the phone, or provide OTP, or never pay via unknown payment apps to suspicious numbers or links.

The BSES urged its consumers to stay vigilant and exercise utmost caution when dealing with payment requests and only use bonafide BSES-authorised platforms to make payment of their electricity bills.

Moreover, it said its officials will never ask consumers for their bank or credit/debit card details, CVV number, or OTP.

Earlier on July 2, the BSES had announced its preparedness to ensure the safety and reliability of Delhi’s power supply in view of the monsoon season.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have implemented an integrated and proactive approach to handle the challenges posed by the monsoon. The plan includes extensive preventive maintenance and measures to minimise moisture-related breakdowns in the grids and panels.

The BSES has taken several steps to reduce the impact of monsoon-related issues. These include raising the height of transformer bases in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging, securing proper fencing around transformers, and deploying Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to tackle emergencies.

Additionally, a war room has been established to monitor complaints and ensure their quick resolution.

Consumers are urged to follow safety guidelines to avoid electricity-related mishaps. These precautions include staying away from electrical installations like poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights, advising children not to play near electrical installations, and getting the entire wiring in their premises checked by a licensed electrical contractor. It is also recommended to install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) and keep a “Tester” at home to check for electricity leakage.

Power theft, especially by hooking into the electricity system, poses a serious safety hazard during the monsoon. BSES appealed to citizens to report any instances of power theft and to discourage illegal connections.

Unplanned digging for road repair or cable laying can also cause power outages and safety risks. BSES requested residents to inform them of any such activities to prevent disruptions.

In case of power disruptions or emergencies, consumers can contact BSES through multiple channels. For South and West Delhi, the contact number is 19123 or 011 49516707, and for East and Central Delhi, the number is 19122 or 011 41999808. Additionally, consumers can reach out via WhatsApp by sending a message to 8800919123 for BRPL or 8745999808 for BYPL, or use the respective mobile apps, BRPL Power App and BYPL Connect.

By adhering to these guidelines and cooperating with BSES, Delhi residents can ensure a safe and incident-free monsoon season.