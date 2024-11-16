Bike-borne assailants fire at fuel pump in North East Delhi

Four bike-borne assailants fired around 16 rounds at a fuel pump office in the Gokulpuri area of North East Delhi.

The cops suspect an old village level rivalry of the fuel pump owner in the incident.

Supervisor of the pump, Ansul Rathi sustained minor injuries in the incident due to the breaking of window glass, a police official said.

The injured Rathi was taken to GTB hospital by PCR van who has received glass sharpened injuries on his abdomen area. He has been working as a supervisor for the last six years, the cop added.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at police station Gokulpuri. An initial enquiry revealed that four persons riding on two bikes came at the petrol pump and one pillion rider fired around 16 rounds at the office cabin from outside and then one bike fled towards gokulpuri and other towards loni gol chakkar, the cops said.

The pump owner Harish Chaudhary, a resident of Gokulpuri has suspected old village rivalry in the incident as few cases are pending against him.

