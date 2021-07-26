On Day 1 of the monsoon session of the Bihar Assembly here on Monday, opposition leaders arrived at the Vidhan Sabha wearing black face masks.

Bhai Virendra, the MLA from Maner and an RJD leader, said the black face masks are a symbolic protest against the Nitish Kumar government which was involved in the assault on legislators in the Vidhan Sabha on March 23 this year.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav and the leaders of all the opposition parties have demanded a public apology from Nitish Kumar on the floor of the House on the issue. The brutal assault on legislators was executed in the direction of Nitish Kumar. Hence, he should apologize for it,” Virendra said.

“Shockingly, the state government suspended only two constables. Is it possible that only two constables were involved in the assault on over two dozen legislators? The state government has made them scapegoats and saved senior officers of Patna police, DM Chandrasekhar Singh and SSP Upendra Sharma,” Virendra said.

The monsoon session of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha started at 11 a.m. on Monday and will go on till July 30. Besides the legislators’ assault issue, the opposition parties have decided to raise unemployment, irregularities in various competitive examinations, the flood situation in North Bihar and the Seemanchal region, and various others issues in the monsoon session.