Big relief for societies running schools in Delhi

In a big relief to societies exempted from Income Tax and running schools in the national capital, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has allowed that such schools will be able to upgrade and run them at the Senior Secondary level without paying any additional charges to Delhi development Authority (DDA).

This order of the LG, that follows a High Court decision, will exempt such societies /schools from paying additional FAR charges, in the process liberating them from red tape and the harassment of running around to the Education Department and DDA, the LG office said on Saturday.

Saxena has also directed that the DDA modify its lease deeds with the societies to this effect. Accordingly, the DDA has issued an SoP of conversion / upgradation of primary / middle schools to senior secondary schools. As per the SoP, while such schools will be able to avail the additional FAR for such upgradation, they will not be required to pay any charges for the same.

According to it, societies / schools will now apply for NOC to DDA for availing of additional FAR along with permission of the Education Department for upgradation from primary / secondary to secondary / senior secondary level, certificate of affiliation from Boards (CBSE, ICSE, etc) and certificate of Income Tax exemption.

The DDA will thereafter ascertain whether the applicant does not have any pending dues towards ground rent, etc and has not occupied any additional area, and provide NOC for upgradation without any additional FAR charges.

The upgradation being undertaken by the societies / schools will of course have to conform to Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL) norms and get its layout plan approved by the concerned authority as per law.