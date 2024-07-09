Organ transplant racket busted in Delhi, surgeon among seven arrested

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted an international organ transplant racket with the arrest of seven persons, including a doctor.

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that the racket is being run in Bangladesh and the Delhi-NCR region. The seven accused arrested by a team of the Inter-State Cell of the Crime Branch are the members of the syndicate, including the kingpin, a native of Bangladesh.

The police recovered incriminatory material, including 23 fake stamps, forged files of patients and kidney donors, forged Aadhar Cards, etc., from the accused, the police added.

Advertisement

On June 16, the police received secret but credible information from reliable sources about the members of a well-organised crime syndicate involved in illegal kidney transplants. Equipped with the input, a police party conducted a raid at Jasola Village, Delhi. It arrested four accused, identified as Rasel, Rokon, Sumon Miya, all Bangladesh natives, and Ratesh Pal of Tripura.

At their instance, three prospective recipients of kidneys and three donors were identified, the police added.

Later, a case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused.

During interrogation, they confessed to having targeted patients suffering from kidney disease hailing from Bangladesh. They used to arrange poor donors from Bangladesh luring them with an offer of job in India.

The crime branch has been working on the case for around two months. During the investigation, they came across a female doctor working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a known hospital in Delhi who was allegedly involved in some of the surgeries on Bangladesh nationals.

The police found out that the personal assistant of the accused doctor used to assist her in preparing the patient’s files and was instrumental in getting other related paperwork done.

The kingpin also disclosed that one, Sharique, also one of his associates used to get appointments with the lady doctor for Rs 50,000-60,000 per patient.

The police later arrested the assistant of the doctor and Sharique as well before finally arresting her on July 1.

A senior police official said the probe is still on to identify the number of transplants the accused did.