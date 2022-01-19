Young widow donates Rs 40 lakh to Odisha Govt. after husband losing battle against COVID-19

A woman, whose critically-ill husband succumbed to COVID-19 last year, donated Rs 40 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Red Cross Fund. The money received by her through crowd-funding was lying idle after her husband’s death.

The young widow, Mausami Mohanty handed over two cheques amounting to Rs. 30 lakh for CMRF and Rs. 10 lakh for Red Cross Fund to the Bhadrak district collector on Monday.

Eight days after marriage, Mausami’s husband Abhishek Mohapatra (28) of Mandari village under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak on 13 May 2021 admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital,

Mohapatra’s health condition had deteriorated following severe infection of the lungs. He was advised for ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) support.

As there was an absence of an ECMO facility in Odisha, he was shifted to Kolkata. However, doctors at Kolkata had failed to revive him despite ECMO support and he breathed his last on 3 September.

Mausami had received generous financial help through crowdfunding to meet the exorbitant cost of treatment.

“I express my gratitude to people and their act of generosity. But God thought otherwise. He could not be saved. I donated Rs 40 lakh surplus money that had been given away to me by crowdfunding and was left unused. The money could come to the use of people facing medical emergencies”, Mausami said.