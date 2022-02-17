Whistleblowers, aggrieved people’s feedback helping vigilance in unmasking the corrupt- Vigilance director Jethwa

Tightening its noose on corrupt and bribe-taking government employees, the anti-corruption vigilance wing of Odisha police has registered as many as 31 cases under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 provisions and put behind the bars 23 government servants including four Class-1 officers in 2022 so far, Y.K. Jethwa, Director Vigilance said on Wednesday.

Elaborating ways and means to nab the corrupt government servants, he said “a considerable amount of vigilance work is based on feedback. Primarily we are tapping two types of feedback. One is pre-bribery feedback and the other is post-bribery or post corruption feedback”.

Pre-bribery feedback is helping us in laying traps and nabbing those who are demanding and accepting bribe amounts, while the transaction is taking place, or in intercepting them while traveling with bribe amounts. For this, we are relying on whistleblowers, aggrieved persons and our sources in various departments, institutions and offices across Odisha, he said.

The post-bribery feedback is also coming in handy. This form of feedback is helping us in targeting the disproportionate assets generated through bribery and corruption.

“For this, we have been increasingly tapping the massive data generated by the “MO Sarkar” system that is collecting random feedback on bribery, harassment, etc from community members who visit government offices for various services. This data is helping us in identifying hotspots of Corruption, in terms of individuals and institutions, and enabling more focused targeting”, he said.

“Incoming days we are committed to intensify our actions further, equipped with the Mo Sarkar Feedback and utilising data mining tools over the Mo Sarkar data, and taking advantage of digital data and footprints generated in financial transactions and activities of individuals, the top vigilance official concluded.