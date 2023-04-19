VHP sponsored bandh in Odisha passes off peacefully

Normal life was thrown out of gear on Wednesday in 14 Odisha districts due to a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh called by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) against what it called as anti-Hindu policies of the Odisha government.

The state unit of BJP and Sangh Pativar outfits extended their support to the VHP bandh call in the aftermath of recent communal clashes in Sambalpur town during Hanuman Jayanti observance.

The districts affected by the VHP sponsored bandh were Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada.

However, the bandh passed off peacefully. No untoward incident has been reported from any district. Adequate police personnel were deployed to avert possible breach of law and order, a senior police official said.

The disturbances, which escalated into communal tension, had occurred when a motorcycle rally was allegedly attacked in Sambalpur town with stones on April 12 evening. At least ten police personnel had sustained injuries in the stone-pelting incidents. The administration later clamped curfew and withdrew the internet services as a precautionary measure.

The government failed to ensure the safety of the Hanuman Jayanti rally and procession in Sambalpur. Several people were injured. A tribal youth was murdered, charged by the VHP while coming down heavily on the BJD government.

Reacting sharply, the ruling BJD said it was ‘sad and unfortunate’ that the BJP and Sangh Parivar are trying to gain political mileage over a highly sensitive situation in Sambalpur.

On Tuesday, the police detained a delegation of top BJP leaders including Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu, MPs Jual Oram, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, state president Manmohan Samal and others including MLAs and prevented them from entering the strife torn Sambalpur town.