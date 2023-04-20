VHP, BJP impose 12 hr hartal in 14 districts

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) sponsored and BJP supported 12-hour hartal across 14 districts of the state passed off peacefully much to the collective relief of the administration given the fact that it was against the communal strife in Sambalpur.

The hartal was called to protest against the attack on a Hanuman Jayanti rally on 12 and 14 April at Sambalpur that led to arson and violence resulting in the imposition of curfew and suspension of the internet. At least 100 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

The bandh was observed in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts.

While most of the shops and business establishments remained closed in these districts, vehicular movement was affected in many of these districts as VHP activists staged road blockades.

Reports from Rourkela said the Bajrang Dal activists were on the streets in most parts of the Sundergarh district enforcing the bandh.

The bandh was total in Sundergarh district as businesses remained closed and vehicular traffic came to a halt.The impact of the bandh was minimal in Rourkela town.

The report from Kalahandi district said the bandh evoked spontaneous response in most parts of the district. And in Bolangir district activists took to the streets and the effect of the bandh was felt in the town.

The VHP had appealed to the merchant association and other bodies to help observe the bandh.