The Vedanta group, a leading producer of metals, minerals, and oil & gas, on Saturday claimed to have spent Rs.331 crore towards social impact initiatives in the 2021 fiscal year.

The company had spent Rs 296 crore on its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives during the 2020 fiscal year.

The company’s CSR expenditure has been spread across the core impact areas of education, health, sustainable livelihoods, women empowerment, sports and culture, environment, and community development. Each of the Group business units played its part by executing the respective CSR agenda, in line with the Group guidelines, the company stated in a release.

Vedanta is committed to conduct its business in a socially responsible, ethical, and environment-friendly manner and continuously works towards improving the quality of life of the communities in and around its operational areas, it said.

“We at Vedanta have a well-established history and commitment to reinvest in the social good of our neighbourhood communities. We believe that our efforts, in collaboration with the central and state governments, are positively impacting lives and contributing towards integrated and inclusive development. We have been at the forefront of supporting the Government in the fight against Covid 19. Establishing the field hospitals has been one of the most important and relevant support provided to district hospitals across states. Our effort on the mega vaccination drive for employees, families, and business partners has ensured a safety net for the communities”, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.