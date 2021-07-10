Vedanta is all set out to roll out a social transformation campaign through its flagship project, ‘Nand Ghar’, focusing on key areas of health, education, nutrition, women empowerment and hygiene, a release by the company said on Friday.

The campaign titled #ForABetterKalaptly showcases the essence of Nand Ghar, aiming to bridge the gap between urban and rural India.

As part of the campaign, the company will be unveiling five videos paying tribute to frontline workers of Nand Ghar who are working tirelessly towards upliftment of communities.

The Nand Ghar project – run under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation -is transforming the Anganwadi ecosystem in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development.

The campaign conceptualized and created by McCann World Group, throws light on services such as education and new e-learning modules introduced across villages to ensure continuity of early childhood education even during the lockdown.

These modules that were previously only seen in urban cities are now being implemented successfully in villages through the ardent efforts of the Nand Ghar team. Another video showcases the advanced healthcare facilities provided to the communities. Medical services that were a distant dream for these villages are now seeing the light of day due to the Nand Ghar project.

The company will also be launching these videos as TVCs across multiple national television channels as well as social media platforms. They will be aired on leading channels supported by digital, outdoor and retail activation plans.

“All women and children deserve equal opportunities. Vedanta Nand Ghars are working towards providing the best nutrition, healthcare, education and skilling for children and women in rural India to help them grow and become self-sufficient.These videos are a testimony to the undying spirit of our frontline workers of Nand Ghar who are fulfilling these dreams through their unwavering determination”, said Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Director, Vedanta Resources said,

With more than 2,300 Nand Ghars across 11 States, the campaign holds the key to bringing out stories to the world and aid transformation in rural women and children.