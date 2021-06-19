The Vedanta Aluminium Power and Business, country’s largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has dedicated a 200-bedded state-of-the-art COVID Hospital to the people of Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, opened the hospital to the public in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Anil Agarwal, Chairman – Vedanta Resources, and Rahul Sharma, deputy CEO – Aluminium Business. The hospital has been funded by Vedanta and will be managed by the Government of Odisha, stated a release.

Set up under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the COVID Hospital at Bhawanipatna will be managed by the Government of Odisha.

It is the largest single-location COVID facility set up by Vedanta in the country. It is a 200-bedded fully oxygenated facility having 16 Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 16 High Dependency Units (HDU) with ventilator support, and a dedicated team of doctors and medical staff to render medical services to the patients. The hospital has a paediatric ward for attending to potential COVID cases in children, which is the first of its kind in Odisha. Vedanta has also set up an oxygen plant in the hospital campus to augment and sustain oxygen supply for patients. The new hospital joins Vedanta’s growing chain of COVID field hospitals and COVID Care Centers established during the first and second wave of the pandemic.

“I thank the people of Kalahandi for bravely facing the second wave of COVID pandemic. I thank our doctors, health workers, Asha and Anganwadi workers for their service and sacrifices. We must remain prepared to face the third wave and I thank Vedanta Management and Mr. Anil Agarwal for support in establishing a 200 bedded hospital at Bhawanipatna. Kalahandi has witnessed significant change in the last 2 decades due to the efforts of the people of Kalahandi. I once again thank the Vedanta group for joining hands with us in the establishment of this COVID hospital”, Chief Minister Patnaik said.

“We have had a long and enriching association with Odisha and its people. With operations in underserved regions like Kalahandi and Jharsuguda, we have taken our social responsibility of being a partner in the state’s socio-economic development seriously and delivered upon that commitment with sincerity. The COVID Hospital in Kalahandi is our humble dedication to the people of Odisha. May it serve them well.”, Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman – Vedanta Resources, said,

Mr. Rahul Sharma, Dy. CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., added, “Under the enterprising and far-sighted leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik Ji, the proactive measures undertaken by Odisha Government, such as collaboration with Panchayati Raj Institutions and community-based response strategy, have been instrumental in robust COVID management in the state. Vedanta Aluminium will continue to extend its support and resources to aid the state government and district administrations in this critical situation and mitigate the health hazards posed by the second wave of the pandemic.”