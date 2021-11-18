Vedanta Aluminium invites start-ups for collaboration at Enterprise Odisha 2021

Vedanta Aluminium Business, India’s largest producer of aluminium and its value-added products, has announced plans to collaborate with entrepreneurs and start-ups on innovation and technology at Enterprise Odisha 2021.

Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, the 23rd edition of Enterprise Odisha saw participation by prominent organizations across diverse industries, including Vedanta Aluminium.

“Driven by innovation and technology, Odisha is poised to be a Trillion Dollar Economy in the next decade. I thank the chief minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, for creating a favourable environment which has fostered 360-degree development in the state. We remain strongly committed to the development of Odisha. Vedanta has planned major investments in the state and we invite start-ups to partner us in this sustainable growth journey”, Rahul Sharma, Chief Executive Officer – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited said.