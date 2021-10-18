Two urban centres, 3,540 villages achieve 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha

The vaccine-eligible adult population in as many as 3,540 villages and two municipal corporations in the State have so far been fully covered under the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination program, the health authorities of the State government on Monday claimed.

The whole of adult people in the 18 years or above age category has received the first dose jibe in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Berhampur Municipal Corporation. Similarly, 3540 villages have achieved the cent percent first dose vaccination milestone. These include the Reamal block (Deogarh), Belaguntha block (Ganjam), and Tikabali, G. Udayagiri and Raikia blocks in the Kandhamal district, Director Health and Family Welfare, Bijoy Kumar Panigrahi, who is also officiating as the nodal officer of COVID-19 vaccination.

The State accounts for 3.09 crore vaccine-eligible individuals and the State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully inoculate the adult population. So far, we have achieved the administration of 78% first doses to the vaccine beneficiaries. As many as 2,41,51,605 have received the first dose of the vaccine. Similarly, 99,22,845 people have received both doses.

While 78% of the adult population has received the first jab, close to 32% of vaccine-eligible individuals are fully vaccinated in the State. The government has set the target to administer 100% first dose vaccines to eligible people by 31 December, he added.