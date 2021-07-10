In the latest Naxal violence in Odisha, at least two commandos of the Special Operation Group (SOG), an elite paramilitary unit of State police, were injured on Saturday following unprovoked firing by armed cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit in a forested area under Gochapada police station area of Kandhamal district.

The Director General of Police Abhay while on a tour to Malkangiri and Koraput districts to review the naxal situation canceled his official programme and rushed to Padelpada in Boud to airlift the injured commandos to Bhubaneswar.

A chopper of Indian Air Force was also requisitioned but could not make it to Padelpada because of bad weather en route, said senior police officials.

The injured commandos with the help of CRPF were on the road from the operational area by Central Reserve Police Force before they were airlifted to Bhubaneswar following DGP’s prompt intervention/

The ambush occurred when the security forces were carrying out an anti-insurgency combing operation. The commandos were caught in exchange of fire all of a sudden. The security forces though unprepared for such an assault however displayed courage and opened fire at the ultras forcing them to retreat, said senior officials.

The combing operation of the forest area where the ambush took place is going on at present. Security force reinforcements have rushed to the site of the Naxal violence, police said.