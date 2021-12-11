Two including a teacher held for poaching

The forest officials have arrested two poachers including the headmaster of a government-managed primary school on Friday evening on the charges of killing a spotted deer by spreading traps inside the mangrove forest at Barunei reserve forest within Bhitarkanika National Park, said forest officials on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused persons identified as Baikuntha Parida and Fakir Mohan Nayak the headmaster of Bagapatia primary school were arrested. Five kilograms of venison, six traps, two nets, and two sharp weapons were seized from their possession, they said.

Booked under sections- 9, 27, 29, and 35 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, they were later remanded to judicial custody, they concluded.