The state commercial tax and GST enforcement team today arrested two more persons in connection with the massive fraud in the new tax system taking the total number of arrests in the city to 10.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajeev Mishra and Soumya Mishra. They were booked in connection with a Rs 42 crore GST fraud cases which is part of the overall Rs 2000 crore fraud that has taken place.

The fraud has been committed in relation to the input tax.

The joint team is in search of five others in the case. Two persons are absconding at this moment and amongst them one is a journalist of an Odia daily. A missing notice was hung in front of the absconding journalist.

Meanwhile, one has been arrested from Choudwar in the case.

Yesterday the joint team did raids at Cuttack, Jajpur and also here. Here the raids were conducted at Baondhamunda, Chhend and Basanti Colony.

The team found many important documents, rubber stamps, letter pads of shell companies, bank pass books and cheque books. A couple of days ago, a central team consisting of IT officials had camped here.

At that time the team had found fraud to a tune of Rs. 109 crores in the name of a small time vegetable vendor who also works as a domestic help, Kartik Kamila at Koelnagar.