Govt. mock interview cell successfully grooms Odia UPSC aspirants

The ‘Mock Interviews’ Cell established by the government-run Gopabandhu Academy of Administration in January this year has come in handy for Odia UPSC aspirants, said officials on Friday.

In UPSC Examination 2022nine candidates, including three women, who qualified the written examination and preparing interviews, have participated in different sessions of mock interviews, experience sharing, held in Gopabandhu Academy of Administration.

Experts and experienced subject matter specialists including senior bureaucrats(retired and in-service) have mentored the candidates.

Four out of the nine UPSC aspirants have been shortlisted to be appointed in Civil services as per the recently announced results of UPSC. They are Durga Prasad Adhikari(162 Rank), Satya Prakash Mishra (261 Rank), Sushree Suvangi Khuntia (248 Rank) and Suvasnigdha Sethi (680 Rank).

The Cell has become functional since 9 January last.

The Mock Interview sessions were organized under the expert panel members of retired and in-service bureaucrats like Aurobindo Behera, Akhila Bihari Ota, Saswat Mishra, Nikhil Pawan Kalyan, and Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke and Prof. KVD Prakash through hybrid mode.

Additionally, a series of sessions on current affairs, history and culture of Odisha have also been organised by the experts.