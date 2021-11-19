Tourists’ footfall, revenue generation grows in Odisha with refurbished ecotourism destinations

Odisha recorded an impressive rise in tourists’ footfall at the exquisite ecotourism destinations spread across the State, thanks to the eco-Tourism operation through Community Based Management (CBM) model rolled out by the State government.

The State has registered a constant increase in the number of visitors to the eco-destinations. It increased from 11,500 in the year 2016-17 to 29,024 in the year 2018-19 and further to around 57,000 in the year 2020-21.

This included the tourists from different states of India and countries abroad. The eco-tourism website showed around 22.82 lakh hits from 30 countries of the world. Tourists from 18 countries including France, Germany, Iran, Australia, Netherland, Belgium and South Africa visited the eco-spots with night halts, said a senior official of the government on Thursday.

Similarly, the revenue generated from ecotourism grew from Rs. 1.57 crore in 2016-17 fiscal year to Rs 3.40 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 5.61 crore in 2018-19. In the year 2020-21, the revenue generation further grew to Rs 8.32 crore despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current financial year also showed a rising trend in different spots, informed the official.

“The CBM has provided alternative and sustainable livelihood to many people who otherwise were dependent on the forest. It has also empowered the people, and has infused a sense of belongingness towards the forest and wildlife among them”, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said on Thursday.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been asked to acquire non-forest land near popular ecotourism centres and develop those for setting up the tourism and hospitality units, Chief Secretary Mahapatra informed.

“Eco-retreat activities started by the Government have invoked private investment in the sector. The hospitality centres and hotels have come up near Daringbadi and Konark. Some investors have also expressed interest in starting private ventures in other spots like Deomali”, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Forest Environment and Climate Change Mona Sharma said.

As many as 47 eco-tourism destinations were developed and operationalised in different areas spreading across 18 revenue districts of Odisha.

The activity added to the income of many tribal families in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Nayagarh and Koraput. This year, new spots were developed and were made operational at Nrusinghnath, Koraput pine forest, Patora dam and Tensa. Under the CBM model around 90% of the revenue generated from the eco-spots was shared with members of the respective communities managing the spots, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wild Life) Sri Sashi Paul.