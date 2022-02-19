Speaking loudly over phone or playing music inside train may land one in trouble: ECoR

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched an awareness drive for maintaining etiquettes in trains that include speaking in a loud voice over the phone or playing music while travelling in trains along with other guidelines.

Instructions have also been given to on-board train staff including Ticket Checking, RPF, Catering, Electrical & Mechanical staff to counsel passengers regarding the public etiquettes during travel in train, ECoR said in a statement on Friday.

Passengers are being advised not to disturb or make inconvenience to the co-passengers; to avoid having loud phone calls or listening to loud music, to avoid using the lights in the cabin at night except focus light after 10.00 p.m to minimise sound/noise level of general discussions in the coach after 10 pm.

ECoR has sensitized its onboard staff to maintain politeness, tactful & courteousness while dealing with passengers on the above issues. Instructions have also been given to assist passengers having urgent requirements such as passengers above 60 years of age, Divyang, patients, and single female passengers in the train.

Strict action will be taken against the passengers who are violating the guidelines and making inconvenience to the other co-passengers or disturbing them while travelling in trains, the statement added.